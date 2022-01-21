Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,362 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of SPX FLOW worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the second quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the second quarter valued at $201,000. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FLOW opened at $85.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.30 and a 52 week high of $88.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.66.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on SPX FLOW in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.40.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

