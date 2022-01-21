Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 44,563 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.13% of Meritor worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Meritor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meritor by 6.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Meritor by 3.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor in the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR opened at $24.19 on Friday. Meritor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.58.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Meritor had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $134,492.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey A. Craig sold 113,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $2,858,712.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,710 shares of company stock worth $3,973,359. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

