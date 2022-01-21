Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.96 Million Position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.05% of BigCommerce worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 8.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 30.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 46,124 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the second quarter worth $279,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 86.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,922 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 25,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $75,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas Aylor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $682,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,950 shares of company stock valued at $6,421,698. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BIGC opened at $29.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average of $51.74. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.60 and a one year high of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush raised shares of BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $67.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, raised shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

