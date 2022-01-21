Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.96 Million Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 86.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 603,898 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.11% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 10.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 593,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after buying an additional 14,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at about $397,000. 39.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRG. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.97.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 584.66%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

