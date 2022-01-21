Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 70.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,776 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of National Health Investors worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in National Health Investors by 143.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in National Health Investors by 262.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.72 and its 200 day moving average is $59.34. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.02%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

