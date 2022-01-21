Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.03 Million Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 93,367 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.23% of Harmonic worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 66,253.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,226 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

HLIT stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $126.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $983,789.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $353,448.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,692 shares of company stock worth $1,445,338. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities raised shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.14.

Harmonic Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.