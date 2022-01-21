Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,626 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of Callon Petroleum worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPE opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.76. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $65.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.96.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. The business had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $51,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,005 shares of company stock worth $10,842,213 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

