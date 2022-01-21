Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.07 Million Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,639 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.10% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 14.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 160,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 20,785 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 487,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 35,489 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $747,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 33,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

NYSE PDM opened at $18.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 195.35%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

