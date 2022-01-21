Deutsche Bank AG Has $2 Million Stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 81.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,071 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.09% of Sonic Automotive worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 15,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 35.43%. Sonic Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 6.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAH. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

