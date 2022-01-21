Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,519 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.07% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,679,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,044,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,144,000 after purchasing an additional 311,879 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KYMR stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.42. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $81.89.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

KYMR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In related news, insider Jared Gollob sold 14,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $948,047.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $535,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,906,396. 23.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

