Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 188.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,543 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.31% of Calavo Growers worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,890,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 225,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 126,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after acquiring an additional 35,411 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 304.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 33,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.96. The firm has a market cap of $737.70 million, a PE ratio of -62.28 and a beta of 0.92. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $85.40.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.48 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is -171.64%.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

