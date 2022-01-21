Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,262 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.09% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,811,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,923,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,635 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 38.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,471,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,592,000 after purchasing an additional 960,202 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $12,492,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 34.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,534,000 after purchasing an additional 878,971 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE BDN opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 83.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 475.03%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BDN shares. Truist Financial downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $105,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.