Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408,174 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.20% of Gores Guggenheim worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

GGPI opened at $11.01 on Friday. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

