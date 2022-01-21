Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,343 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of Matson worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Matson during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Matson during the third quarter worth approximately $472,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 14.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 18.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,883 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $91.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.67. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $94.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53. Matson had a return on equity of 54.88% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.46%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $453,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $250,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,820. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

