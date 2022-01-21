Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AUB. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.30. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $170.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.54 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 37.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

In other news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

