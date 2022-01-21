Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,999 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,403,000 after purchasing an additional 108,250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 994,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,142,000 after purchasing an additional 52,863 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $46.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.39. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.