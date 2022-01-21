Deutsche Bank AG Purchases Shares of 212,969 Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 212,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUYA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tuya by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,078,000 after acquiring an additional 88,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tuya by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,549,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,467,000 after purchasing an additional 307,377 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its position in Tuya by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 999,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,485,000 after buying an additional 53,216 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tuya by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 972,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 45,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in shares of Tuya by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,077,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,873,000 after purchasing an additional 221,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tuya stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01. Tuya Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Tuya had a negative net margin of 49.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $85.58 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

