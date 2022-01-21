Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.07% of Helios Technologies worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth $211,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the third quarter valued at $262,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $79.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.06. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.53 and a twelve month high of $114.89.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.28%. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

In other news, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 5,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.92, for a total transaction of $544,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,380,010 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HLIO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helios Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

