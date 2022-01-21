Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 77,546 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of KB Home worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in KB Home in the second quarter worth about $3,339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,227,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,018,000 after purchasing an additional 154,533 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 961.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,668 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in KB Home by 32.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 203,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 49,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 23.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

KBH has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp downgraded KB Home from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Shares of KBH opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.40. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76. KB Home has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $5,086,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,639 shares of company stock valued at $13,841,503 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.