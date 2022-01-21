Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,004 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HTA. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 71.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the second quarter worth about $78,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $31.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $34.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.25.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 260.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

