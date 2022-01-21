Deutsche Bank AG Sells 14,711 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,711 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the second quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $83.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.53. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.79 and a 1 year high of $87.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

