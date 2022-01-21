Deutsche Bank AG Sells 17,393 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,393 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.07% of FormFactor worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 626.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in FormFactor by 261.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

In related news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,074 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

