Deutsche Bank AG Sells 39,793 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,714 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 39,793 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,911,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,543 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,454 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 53,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

NYSE:STM opened at $45.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.23.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 21.30%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.