Deutsche Bank AG Sells 7,840 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,477 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,840 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of Insight Enterprises worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

NSIT opened at $96.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.93 and a 200 day moving average of $98.80. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $111.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.77.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $97,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $149,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

