Deutsche Bank AG Sells 90,312 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,312 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of Bloom Energy worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BE. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Bbva USA grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 18,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $49,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 36,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $1,256,637.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 116,662 shares of company stock worth $3,829,970 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 3.59. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

