Deutsche Bank AG Trims Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,673 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 26,119 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of Cryoport worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CYRX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the third quarter valued at $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cryoport by 199.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the second quarter valued at $157,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the second quarter valued at $201,000.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital raised Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

CYRX opened at $43.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.67. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 0.88. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $86.30.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $5,169,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 630,500 shares of company stock worth $47,420,798 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

