Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79,261 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Columbia Banking System worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,813,000 after acquiring an additional 152,814 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after acquiring an additional 333,789 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,547,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,763,000 after buying an additional 215,749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,328,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,792,000 after buying an additional 200,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,353,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,209,000 after buying an additional 56,664 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COLB stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.28. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COLB shares. DA Davidson raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

