Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 230 Price Target

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 230 ($3.14) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 95.68% from the stock’s previous close.
VOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($2.07) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.18) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.46) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.52) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.11) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 167.83 ($2.29).
Shares of LON:VOD traded down GBX 2.38 ($0.03) on Friday, reaching GBX 117.54 ($1.60). 94,634,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,613,586. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.95). The firm has a market cap of £31.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 114.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.93.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
