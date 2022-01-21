Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 230 Price Target

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 230 ($3.14) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 95.68% from the stock’s previous close.

VOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($2.07) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.18) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.46) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.52) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.11) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 167.83 ($2.29).

Shares of LON:VOD traded down GBX 2.38 ($0.03) on Friday, reaching GBX 117.54 ($1.60). 94,634,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,613,586. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.95). The firm has a market cap of £31.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 114.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.93.

In related news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($47,482.60).

Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

