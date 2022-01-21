Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $288.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $295.00 to $288.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.73.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $245.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $112.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.53. American Tower has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,295 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,646,092,000 after buying an additional 1,177,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,334,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,112,721,000 after purchasing an additional 157,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,452,000 after purchasing an additional 867,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,261,155,000 after purchasing an additional 179,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,875,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,459,000 after purchasing an additional 100,395 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

