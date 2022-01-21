Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target to $28.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $23.27 and a one year high of $39.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.75.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $92.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.54 million. Research analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $72,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raul Jr. Villar purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.35 per share, for a total transaction of $733,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.