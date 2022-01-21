Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€41.00” Price Target for Alstom (EPA:ALO)

Alstom (EPA:ALO) received a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.61% from the company’s current price.

ALO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($35.80) target price on Alstom in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on Alstom in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on Alstom in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on Alstom in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on Alstom in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €43.44 ($49.36).

Get Alstom alerts:

Shares of ALO stock traded down €0.37 ($0.42) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €33.17 ($37.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,158,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($29.15) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($42.47). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €32.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is €33.43.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.