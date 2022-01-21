Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €184.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €184.00 ($209.09) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DB1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €159.80 ($181.59) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($187.50) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €162.20 ($184.32).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of DB1 traded up €3.20 ($3.64) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €161.35 ($183.35). 644,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of €130.10 ($147.84) and a 1-year high of €152.65 ($173.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion and a PE ratio of 25.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of €145.76 and a 200-day moving average of €145.37.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.