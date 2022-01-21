Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $42.86

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.86 and last traded at $42.86, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.86.

DWHHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen to a “buy” rating and set a $49.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.43.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.