Diarmaid Hugh Douglas-Hamilton Sells 11,500 Shares of Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) Stock

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) Director Diarmaid Hugh Douglas-Hamilton sold 11,500 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total transaction of C$24,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,287,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,703,603.

Diarmaid Hugh Douglas-Hamilton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Diarmaid Hugh Douglas-Hamilton sold 1,500 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.03, for a total transaction of C$3,046.05.

On Monday, January 10th, Diarmaid Hugh Douglas-Hamilton sold 3,500 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$7,350.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Diarmaid Hugh Douglas-Hamilton sold 5,000 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.12, for a total value of C$10,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Diarmaid Hugh Douglas-Hamilton sold 18,689 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.10, for a total value of C$39,246.90.

Hamilton Thorne stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 53,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$290.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.17. Hamilton Thorne Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.36 and a 1-year high of C$2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.99.

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$15.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Thorne Ltd. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

