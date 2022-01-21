Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Trading Up 3.6%

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)’s stock price rose 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.89 and last traded at $33.78. Approximately 1,030 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 119,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

The company has a market cap of $585.34 million, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average of $36.59.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.42 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 42.77% and a negative net margin of 183.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altai Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 292.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 745,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,970,000 after buying an additional 555,276 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Digimarc during the second quarter worth approximately $17,940,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,038,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 566.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 264,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 18.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 340,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 52,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

About Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

