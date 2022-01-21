Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $407,665.41

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $407,665.41 and approximately $3.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.26 or 0.00474266 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000133 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

