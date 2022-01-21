Digital Realty Trust (DLR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) in the last few weeks:
- 1/14/2022 – Digital Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $172.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $180.00.
- 1/10/2022 – Digital Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $172.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $187.00.
- 1/7/2022 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2022 – Digital Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/3/2022 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $175.00 to $190.00.
- 11/24/2021 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $176.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
DLR stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.43. The company had a trading volume of 28,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,414. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.93. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.