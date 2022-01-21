Digital Realty Trust (DLR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) in the last few weeks:

1/14/2022 – Digital Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $172.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $180.00.

1/10/2022 – Digital Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $172.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $187.00.

1/7/2022 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Digital Realty Trust was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2022 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $175.00 to $190.00.

11/24/2021 – Digital Realty Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $176.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DLR stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.43. The company had a trading volume of 28,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,414. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.93. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

