DigitalBits Market Cap Reaches $273.35 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $273.35 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.38 or 0.00301936 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00018207 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007947 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002678 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00011467 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

