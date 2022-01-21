DigitalBits (XDB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.09 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $268.15 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000844 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.14 or 0.00286548 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00016898 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007550 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002507 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00011537 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

