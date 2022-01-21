Digitex Futures (DGTX) Market Cap Tops $27.46 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Digitex Futures coin can now be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded flat against the dollar. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00049924 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006380 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Futures Coin Trading

Digitex Futures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

