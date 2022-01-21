Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.18 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DCOM stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.11. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $51,611.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $42,032.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,803 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 175.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 28.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 42,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 29.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

