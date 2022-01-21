Dimecoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $193.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $193.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00136733 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000074 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 55.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

