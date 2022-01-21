Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Stake Lowered by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,740 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Discovery worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Discovery by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Discovery by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Discovery by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 54.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.34. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.