Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) Shares Down 1.3%

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.07 and last traded at $25.07. 1,890 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 6,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 2.30% of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.