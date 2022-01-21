Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Shares Down 9.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) shares traded down 9.1% on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $13.00. The company traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70. 19,097 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 723,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

DSEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSEY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Diversey by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,507,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,979 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new position in Diversey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,068,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Diversey by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,199,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,542 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Diversey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,031,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Diversey by 596.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,672,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,958,000 after buying an additional 1,432,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.76 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. Diversey’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Diversey Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

