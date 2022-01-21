Dock Hits 1-Day Volume of $8.73 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, Dock has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dock has a total market capitalization of $32.87 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock coin can now be bought for about $0.0442 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.39 or 0.00307300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00048348 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 743,096,641 coins. The official website for Dock is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

