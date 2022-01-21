Dogecoin Trading 25.5% Lower Over Last Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Dogecoin has a market cap of $18.93 billion and approximately $1.08 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.29 or 0.00311729 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009852 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000796 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.