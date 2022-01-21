Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Donaldson by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Donaldson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios boosted its stake in Donaldson by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 5,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 83,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

In other Donaldson news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,440 shares of company stock valued at $833,473 over the last 90 days. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of DCI opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.09 and a 52-week high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.13%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.