Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.17% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,232,000 after buying an additional 133,844 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after buying an additional 1,330,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,873,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,834,000 after buying an additional 57,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,730,000 after buying an additional 92,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,168,000 after buying an additional 13,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

DFIN stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.13 and a 52-week high of $52.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.95.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 16,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $808,567.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 19,073 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $904,823.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,293 shares of company stock worth $3,422,090 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.