DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Andy Fang Sells 40,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $5,172,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Friday, December 10th, Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $6,490,000.00.

NYSE:DASH traded down $9.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.95. 5,109,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,543,813. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion and a PE ratio of -32.40.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DASH. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.